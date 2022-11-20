Forecast Outlook-11/19/22

The windy conditions that we experienced Saturday afternoon is dying down. In it wake calmer winds are moving in. That will allow for cooler conditions doing the overnight hours.

Sunday it will be windy along the Lower Colorado River area while in Las Vegas we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine but temperatures for our area remain below normal.

Looking ahead we have more sunshine and dry conditions thanks to an area of high pressure that is building.

The high will open the door to warmer temperatures returning to the valley by Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Next weekend expect sunshine with temperatures in the mid to upper 80′s.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.