USC basketball player, Aaliyah Gayles, shares college life after unsolved North Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Aaliyah Gayles, a budding basketball star from Spring Valley High School, shares how she’s recovering since she nearly lost her life following a shooting in April.

Gayles, a McDonald’s All-American and USC recruit was one of four people shot at a house party in North Las Vegas the night of April 16th. Gayles, a Spring Valley High School senior and star athlete, was shot 10 times in the arms and legs.

FOX5 spoke to Gayles from inside her hospital room at University Medical Center just a week after the shooting. She was unsure what her recovery timeline would look like but was determined she will be back.

Less than two months later the senior was wheeled across her graduation stage by her coach and received her high school diploma.

In June she took her first steps in physical therapy.

USC welcomed Gayles with support in the fall. This morning FOX5 spoke to Gayles from her USC dorm room about college life. She’s like any other college freshman.

“It feels great actually- very relaxing. I can get up any time I want or go anywhere I want,” Gayles said.

She gets around campus on a bike or scooter. Gayles said she’s grateful for how far she’s come.

“Just happiness and blessed so yeah I think about that every single day,” Gayles said.

The great part is being part of the team she’s dreamed about.

“We all love each other like off the core we’re all sisters and we have a good bond no matter what happens. Me, I don’t practice but I do have my induvial work on the sidelines or whatever like with PT with Erin. Yeah I workout I do some of the lifts with them yeah the only I really don’t do is contact,” Gayles said.

Her story has inspired so many, even from outside the U.S.

“A lot of people do reach out to me saying they heard my story and that I’m inspiring them and that what motivates me to keep going. Like I have people watching me I have youngers growing up watching me also so I’m starting a journey that everyone wants to read,” Gayles said.

FOX5 reached out to North Las Vegas Police for an update on the shooting. At last report no arrests have been made.

