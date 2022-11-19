Safety concerns continue after second collision at North Las Vegas Airport since July

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A helicopter collided with a Cessna Friday morning at the North Las Vegas Airport. No major injuries were reported but the incident is once again raising safety concerns.

“Thank goodness nobody was killed today but they easily could have been,” said Will Bradley, an active flight instructor and a retired Army Safety Specialist trained to spot accidents before they happen.

The FAA reported the single-engine Cessna struck the hovering helicopter after landing. Only the pilot was on board the helicopter. Two people were on board the Cessna.

“I didn’t want to be right, but it looks like I am right because this is the second crash in a few months,” asserted Bradley. Bradley said for years, he has tried to sound the alarm about safety concerns.

“North Las Vegas is a dangerous airport. It is very confusing. There is high-flight training there. There is terrain around,” Bradley explained.

Confusion may have led to two planes trying to land on the same runway in July with deadly consequences. Four people were killed. In September, the FAA hosted a meeting to discuss safety concerns at the airport.

Aviation officials shared a master plan to modernize the airport would begin this month, but the construction process could take years to complete.

Bradley maintains changes cannot wait while he believes lives are at stake.

“In my opinion, now as a retired Army Safety Specialist, North Las Vegas Airport needs to do a safety standdown and stop all operations… for a full day and gather all stakeholders, the FAA, the county, all flight schools, stop all operations, close this airport, and figure out how to prevent these accidents and renumber those runways,” Bradley argued.

FOX5 reached out to North Las Vegas Airport Officials about the safety concerns at the airport back in August and were referred to the FAA, who hosted the safety meeting.

The NTSB is now in charge of investigating Friday’s collision.

