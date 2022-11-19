‘Please be kind this weekend:’ Cincinnati Kroger manager’s post goes viral

(NBC15)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 3:07 PM PST|Updated: Nov. 19, 2022 at 3:14 PM PST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Kroger store manager’s Reddit post asking customers to be kind to employees over the holiday weekend went viral on Saturday.

In the post, the Cincinnati manager acknowledged issues some stores are experiencing across the U.S., such as rising prices, staff shortages, lack of products on the shelf and longer lines.

While shoppers may be frustrated this season, the manager emphasized the importance of being kind to store employees.

A Kroger manager's Reddit post goes viral asking people to be kind over the holiday weekend.
A Kroger manager's Reddit post goes viral asking people to be kind over the holiday weekend.

“None of these things are controlled at the store level,” the post says. “Screaming at the 16-year-old girl trying to do her best at what’s probably her first job does absolutely nothing to fix any of that and it only makes you an a**h***.”

Over 1.2 thousand people upvoted the thread on Reddit, and more than 200 people commented.

“It never ceases to amaze me that a holiday about being thankful for what you have [can bring] out the worst in some people,” one person said.

At the end of the post, the manager listed Kroger Co. Corporate Headquarters’ phone number for customers to call.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Flight Club, social darts concept, set to open in Las Vegas
Flight Club, social darts concept, set to open in Las Vegas
Las Vegas police arrest 4th person in alleged ‘targeted robbery’ that left woman dead
Gilcrease Orchard
Gilcrease Orchard in northwest Las Vegas to sell Christmas trees
Cosmopolitan to show holiday movies at rooftop ice rink on Las Vegas Strip
Cosmopolitan to show holiday movies at rooftop ice rink overlooking Las Vegas Strip
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2017, file photo, Adele arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the...
Adele set to perform New Year’s Eve weekend shows in Las Vegas