Adele finally launches highly-anticipated, sold-out Las Vegas residency after setback

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Any “Weekends with Adele” residency delays seemed to be water under the bridge for a crowd of adoring fans, welcoming the songbird with a standing ovation for opening night at Caesar’s Palace.

The current residency tickets on Ticketmaster are sold out. Resale tickets on various sites are being sold for thousands of dollars.

The delayed residency shocked, disappointed or angered thousands of fans after the singer blamed COVID-19 challenges and concerns with the setup of her original residency. Back in January, the singer, via social media, canceled her original dates the night before.

“I think she wants everything to go so well, and everything to be perfect. I say, you you have to keep the faith,” said Erin McGuire, who had a seat to the original opening night date. When Ticketmaster offered her the chance to purchase opening night tickets again, she didn’t hesitate.

“I’m so happy that I was able to get a second chance to come to Vegas and see Adele. It’s just dream come true,” McGuire said.

“Perfection gotta be perfect. So you cannot expect to go see a product that’s not ready,” said superfan Edward Hakobjanyan, who did not luck out on Ticketmaster’s lottery system scoured the resale market for an Opening Night ticket.

“I remember having trouble getting concert tickets and it never worked. But I held on to the hope, ” Hakobjanyan said, who found a reseller willing to part with a reasonable price.

“Weekends with Adele” lasts through March 25.

