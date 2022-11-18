Stabbing suspect disguised himself with wig prior to arrest, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a stabbing suspect disguised himself with a wig and a hat to evade arrest, according to an arrest report.

Guillermo Carrillo, 41, was arrested Nov. 12 in connection with an Oct. 2 stabbing over a property dispute. Carrillo faces a murder charge.

LVMPD was called around 10:15 p.m. Oct. 2 regarding the stabbing at 1800 Pacific Street. Arriving officers found Eric Enriquez in the front yard of a residence suffering from a stab wound to the chest. Enriquez was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he later died.

Police said Enriquez came to home on 1800 Pacific St. on Oct. 1. Enriquez had borrowed a white Jeep Cherokee “with the understanding he would return it.” Enriquez reportedly never returned the vehicle.

On Oct. 2, Enriquez told this someone why he didn’t return it in time; the person said they didn’t believe the excuse. The arrest report doesn’t make it clear if this person was the owner of the Jeep or someone else.

Another person said a car pulled up with a person who started an argument with Enriquez over the vehicle, the report said. A witness said Enriquez began to throw rocks and bricks at this person, striking them in the head. Enriquez then lost footing and fell, then the suspect pulled out a “Rambo” style knife and stabbed Enriquez, the report said.

The suspect was described as a bald Hispanic man in his 40s. Through research and records, police identified the suspect as Carrillo. Other witnesses, including squatters in a nearby backyard who witnessed the stabbing, identified Carrillo as the suspect, police said in the arrest report.

On Nov. 12, police were dispatched to Desert Inn and Pecos/McLeod about a suspicious individual on a pedestrian bridge in the area. The caller was anonymous and said they saw the person “who they believed murdered their friend,” the arrest report said. The caller identified this person as Carrillo.

Carrillo was wearing a wig and a hat to try and conceal his identity from police, the arrest report said, and was arrested on the pedestrian bridge.

Carrillo was denied bail, according to court records. His preliminary hearing was set for Dec. 15.

