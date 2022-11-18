Raiders to host free Thanksgiving meal box giveaway Tuesday at Allegiant Stadium

Exterior general view of Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL Las Vegas Raiders football team,...
Exterior general view of Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL Las Vegas Raiders football team, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 in Las Vegas. This general view looks west from the east. The stadium is located just west of Interstate I-15 and the Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)(Jeff Bottari | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:39 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Raiders announced the team’s offensive line will take part in a free Thanksgiving meal box giveaway ahead of the holiday.

According to a news release, the event will be facilitated by Three Square Food Bank, with the Raiders offensive line assisting with the distribution.

The boxes will include turkey, fixings and fresh produce, the team said.

The first come, first served drive-thru giveaway will take place Tuesday in parking lot G of Allegiant Stadium. The event will run from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., or until all of the 600 meal boxes have been distributed. The team notes that those planning to attend should enter at Gate 9 from Dean Martin Drive.

According to the release, for everyone’s safety, all visitors must remain in a vehicle to receive the Thanksgiving boxes. The Raiders ask that recipients make sure their trunks are cleared out, so volunteers can load the boxes safely and efficiently.

The team says that the offensive line unit contributed financial assistance to provide for the Thanksgiving meal boxes, which are being assembled by Raiders and ASM staff.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FAA hosts meeting to discuss safety concerns at North Las Vegas Airport
No injuries reported in North Las Vegas airport ground crash
FILE - President Donald Trump talks to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, during a visit to Lake...
Republicans considering 2024 run for White House to meet in Las Vegas
Suspect sought after 3 men stabbed at a North Las Vegas park
North Las Vegas police still searching for suspect after 3 stabbed at park
New billboards in Las Vegas call out anti-Semitism
‘Just 75 years since the gas chambers:’ New billboards in Las Vegas call out anti-Semitism