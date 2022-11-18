North Las Vegas police still searching for suspect after 3 stabbed at park

Suspect sought after 3 men stabbed at a North Las Vegas park
Suspect sought after 3 men stabbed at a North Las Vegas park(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 18, 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department says it is still searching for a suspect after three men were stabbed at a park last Saturday.

According to police, North Las Vegas officers responded to Craig Ranch Regional Park at about 2:09 p.m. on Nov. 12 in response to a stabbing.

Arriving officers located three males, ages 18, 23 and 40, who were suffering from various injuries. Police said the three victims were transported to UMC Trauma, with two of the individuals being treated and released. The third victim was listed in stable condition.

According to police, the preliminary investigation revealed that a fight occurred between two groups, during which an unknown individual stabbed the three males.

Police say the suspect fled the scene prior to police arriving.

According to NLVPD, detectives believe this was “not a random act of violence and are working on all available leads.”

Although police are still looking for the suspect, the department said that at this time, in order “to help protect the integrity of the case, no suspect information will be available.”

The department advised that “additional personnel will be present at Craig Ranch Regional Park for programming at event spaces and overseeing all areas, including the skatepark.”

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact North Las Vegas police by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

