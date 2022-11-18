No injuries reported in North Las Vegas airport ground crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - No one was hurt after a crash involving two aircraft at North Las Vegas airport Friday.

North Las Vegas Fire Department confirmed that a small airplane and a helicopter hit each other at the airport. The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Cessna 172 hit a hovering Robinson R44 helicopter after landing at the airport around 10:30 a.m. The Clark County Aviation Department said the plane was on the runway when it hit the helicopter.

Two people were in the plane and only a pilot was about the helicopter.

No injuries were reported, NLVFD said.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, with NTSB leading the investigation.

