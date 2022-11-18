Motorcyclist dies after crashing into wall in west Las Vegas

Nov. 18, 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a wall Friday morning in the west Las Vegas Valley.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash occurred at about 2:23 a.m. near Hualapai and W. Charleston Boulevard.

Police say a motorcycle crashed into a cinder block wall. Medical personnel pronounced the motorcylist deceased on scene, according to LVMPD.

North and south bound Hualapai Way was shut down between Homestretch Drive and Charleston Boulevard while police investigated.

