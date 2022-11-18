Mother accused of locking teen in room was CCSD employee

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A mother accused of locking her teen daughter in her room and denying her food and a bathroom was an employee with the Clark County School District.

CCSD confirmed that Addy Gonzales was a family learning advocate with the school district. CCSD said Gonzales was an employee since 2005.

Gonzales is on unpaid leave, CCSD said.

Gonzales, along with her mother Maria Pasarin and Daniel Omezcua, face child abuse and false imprisonment charges after a teenage girl was seen trying to get water from a neighbor before climbing a ladder to her second-floor room.

“The female juvenile also claimed her parents had locked her in her bedroom and did not feed her or let her use the bathroom,” NLVPD wrote in a report. The girl told police she escaped so she could get a drink of water and hadn’t eaten since the night before. She told police she was only given food or water when her mother, identified as Gonzales, would return home.

When NLVPD did enter the room where the girl was kept, there was no bed; just a box spring and a bed frame with a sheet. NLVPD said there was a bucket in the room filled with urine and fecal matter and a roll of toilet paper nearby.

CPS said there were eight previous “unsubstantiated” reports, which included allegations of abuse or neglect.

The suspects are expected to appear in court on Nov. 21.

