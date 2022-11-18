Las Vegas police looking for sex assault victims after cracking cold case

Older booking photos of Paul Nuttall, who is accused.
Older booking photos of Paul Nuttall, who is accused.(LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:07 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man accused of killing a woman in a 1980 cold case may have sexually assaulted other victims, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Paul Nuttall, 64, is accused of killing Sandra DiFelice on Dec. 26, 1980. LVMPD said DiFelice was sexually assaulted and killed at her home on East Bonanza Road.

Police arrested Nuttall after DNA found under DiFelice’s fingernails and tested. Police said Nuttall was identified as the source of the DNA.

Now, LVMPD believes that Nuttall may have been involved in other sex assaults.

Las Vegas police crack 1980 cold case murder with DNA, suspect arrested
LVMPD’s Cold Case Team cracking decades-old cases in Las Vegas

When LVMPD announced Nuttall’s arrest in an Oct. 31 press conference, police said they received information that Nuttall may have sexually assaulted other victims throughout the years. LVMPD provided various photos of Nuttall Friday in hopes that it may assist possible victims in their recollection of incidents involving Nuttall.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Nuttall or have additional information is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide and Sex Crimes Bureau at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Paul Nuttall
Paul Nuttall(LVMPD)

