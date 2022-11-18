Las Vegas police look for suspect accused of striking victim with metal pipe

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:03 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect they say is accused of striking a victim with a metal pipe.

Police say the incident occurred on Nov. 14 at about 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue.

According to LVMPD, the suspect was unknown to the victim. She was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, police said.

According to authorities, the suspected is described as a Black male adult, 50-60 years old, 6′ and 180 pounds. Police say he is said to have a short salt/pepper bear, shoulder length curly hair and bushy eyebrows.

Police said he was last seen wearing a tan beanie, brown jacket and white shoes.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Las Vegas police.

