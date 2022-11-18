Las Vegas police arrest 4th person in alleged ‘targeted robbery’ that left woman dead

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Police Department says officers have arrested an additional suspect in an alleged “targeted robbery” that left a woman dead.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 2:10 p.m. on March 25 at a residence in the 6400 block of Bright Nimbus.

Arriving officers located a female, later identified as Natalie Manduley, 24, of Las Vegas, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced deceased on scene by medical personnel, police said.

Police said the investigation indicated that three males armed with handguns entered the residents and attempted to rob the inhabitants.

During the robbery, a female resident took out a firearm and exchanged gunfire with at least one of the suspects, police said. The woman was struck multiple times and the suspects exited the residence.

As they were attempting to flee the area, according to police, a male resident arrived at the home and noticed the suspects entering a white Mercedes sedan. Police said the male then caused the Mercedes to crash into a wall and the suspects fled the area on foot.

Police said the investigation indicates this was a targeted robbery.

After leaving his high school homework in the getaway vehicle, detectives identified Kamari Oliver, 18, as a suspect. Police say Oliver was taken into custody on March 28 and booked into CCDC on one count of open murder, robbery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, and home invasion with a deadly weapon.

In addition, LVMPD says that detectives also identified Christine Schultz, 21, and Michael Overton, 31, as additional suspects in this case. On May 23, Schultz and Overton were taken into custody by the FBI’s Jacksonville, Florida Field Office.

Schultz and Overton will be extradited to Las Vegas to face charges in connection to this case, police said.

According to LVMPD, detectives have also identified Brandyn Smith, 35, as the final suspect in this case. Smith was taken into custody on Nov. 17 by the Criminal Apprehension Team.

Police say Smith was booked into CCDC for Open Murder E/DW, Kidnapping 1stDegree E/DW, Robbery E/DW, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery and Residential Burglary 1st Offense.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

