Forecast Outlook- 11/18/2022

We keep it cool and dry through the weekend with the north breeze continuing on Saturday. Milder weather returns next week with high temperatures back in the mid to upper 60s for Thanksgiving.

After some clouds around this morning, we’re seeing increasing sunshine this afternoon with high temperatures hovering around 60° in Las Vegas. The north breeze has returned with wind gusts in the 20-30 mph range through Saturday. The strongest wind is focused east of Las Vegas where a Lake Wind Advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Saturday. Up to 40 mph wind gusts are forecast from Lake Mead down to Laughlin.

We’ll see mostly sunny skies and cooler-than-average temperatures this weekend. Along with the north breeze, the forecast high on Saturday is at 59° in Las Vegas. Sunday will bring calmer wind with highs holding in the upper 50s and low 60s.

As we head into next week, we’ll see some clouds pass through at times with temperatures on the rise. We’re back in the low 60s Monday and Tuesday before temperatures climb into the mid to upper 60s Wednesday through Friday. The weather is looking great for Thanksgiving with lots of sunshine and a forecast high of 68° in Las Vegas. A slight breeze is forecast with wind speeds in the 10-20 mph range.

