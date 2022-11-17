Woman arrested for 7 felonies in sex trafficking operation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman accused of running a sex trafficking operation out of a local massage parlor is finally under arrest. It’s been almost two years since Las Vegas Metropolitan Police shut down the brothel they say she operated in a shopping center on Tropicana near Jones.

Wei Geng was arrested Saturday during a traffic stop in Las Vegas at Blue Diamond and Decatur on 7 felony warrants. Police say in November 2020, Geng was the operator of a business called Lily A Reflexology where police say much more than massages were performed.

“Lily A Reflexology is a house of prostitution,” a Special Investigations Section detective who busted the brothel in November 2020 wrote in a report.

Police were tipped off by a man who “entered the business and asked for a massage. The female told him that the massage cost $40.00. Once in the room, the female asked him did he want “full service” (a term commonly used to refer to sexual intercourse) for $150.00. He was then approached by two more females who asked him for money. He refused and was kicked out of the business.”

LVMPD then sent in an undercover detective in from the Vice Section who noted: “females were all dressed in revealing clothing” and there were “lubricants, condoms and medications for sexually transmitted diseases.”

A detective also found a room with four beds. Investigators say victims of sex trafficking are often forced to live on-site. The women in the brothel had no ties to Las Vegas, they were from New York and California.

Detectives say 60 percent of the money from each customer went to the worker and 40 percent to the house. The reflexology/ massage business was operating as an illegal brothel.

Geng posted bail Sunday and is out of jail. She is due in court next month.

