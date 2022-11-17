Suspect wanted after robbery near Decatur, Oakey

Suspect wanted after robbery near Decatur, Oakey
Suspect wanted after robbery near Decatur, Oakey(LVMPD)
By Cody Lee
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:15 PM PST
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a man accused of robbing a business near Decatur and Oakey Boulevard.

LVMPD says it happened near the 2000 block of South Decatur Boulevard in Spring Valley back on November 5 around 1 p.m.

Police describe the robbery suspect as a black male, approximately 5′5″ tall with a thin build, wearing a black knit cap, sunglasses, a red jacket, dark-colored pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.

