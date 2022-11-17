Spirit announces nonstop service between Las Vegas, San Antonio

A Spirit Airlines plane sits parked at McCarran International Airport near casinos along the...
A Spirit Airlines plane sits parked at McCarran International Airport near casinos along the Las Vegas Strip, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:11 AM PST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those looking to visit Alamo City now have another transportation option.

Spirit Airlines on Thursday announced that it has launched daily, nonstop service between Las Vegas and San Antonio International Airport.

The new service started as of Nov. 17, according to Spirit.

“Spirit Airlines makes it easy for families to explore San Antonio. We’re thrilled to have Orlando and Las Vegas as affordable travel options in and out of the top tourist destination in Texas,” said Jesus H. Saenz, Director of Airports, San Antonio Airport System. “There’s so much to see and do here in San Antonio. We’re happy to give our travelers more flights to popular places and add new routes as we expand.”

