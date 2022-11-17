Police: Man with axe, sword asked to enter NY Times newsroom

The NYPD says officers responded to the Times’ building in midtown Manhattan shortly after noon...
The NYPD says officers responded to the Times’ building in midtown Manhattan shortly after noon Thursday.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:53 PM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A man with an axe and a sword went into the lobby of the New York Times building and asked to speak to the political section, then handed over his weapons when he was denied.

The New York Police Department says officers responded to the Times’ building in midtown Manhattan shortly after noon Thursday.

Building security told them the man had two weapons, and made the request to speak with the specific part of the newspaper staff.

He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

An email seeking comment was sent to the Times.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday,...
Biden administration to ask high court to take up student debt plan
The recall only affects the Carter’s infant’s yellow, footed, fleece pajamas with a pig animal...
Carter’s fleece pajamas recalled for laceration risk
Multiple police officers and firefighters are on scene of a hazmat situation in a Phoenix...
Police identify family of 5 found dead in Phoenix home after apparent murder-suicide
FILE - Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies at a House hearing on worldwide...
US agent, suspected smuggler killed off Puerto Rico coast