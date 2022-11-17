Police identify family of 5 found dead in Phoenix home after murder-suicide

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have identified the family of five found dead in a Phoenix home by a babysitter in what’s being investigated as a murder-suicide.

The following people were found dead in the home on Augusta Avenue Wednesday morning:

Marla Jordan Hudgens, 40

Christopher Hudgens, 3

Gwen Hudgens, 6 months

Faye Hudgens, 6 months

The suspect in their deaths, 44-year-old Jasen Michael Hudgens, was also found dead by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say there were open propane tanks inside the home and a gas line that was not attached to a kitchen appliance.

Marla worked at the Phoenix branch of law firm Lewis Roca, which released the following statement to Arizona’s Family Thursday afternoon:

“We are overwhelmed with grief at the loss of our friend, colleague and partner, Marla Hudgens, and her family. We are in complete shock and are only just beginning to process this awful tragedy. Marla was a passionate lawyer and advocate for her clients. She was an equally passionate leader who worked tirelessly to make our firm a better place. But more than that, Marla was a loving mother and loyal friend. The impact of this loss on the community and on our firm is immeasurable.”



Marla Hudgens was a partner at law firm Lewis Roca. (Courtesy: Lewis Roca)

A preliminary police report says it was a babysitter who made the gruesome discovery Wednesday morning. According to the brief report, the babysitter arrived at the home on Augusta Avenue just after 8 a.m. , and saw Jasen dead inside with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Marla was also reportedly dead. Multiple police officers and firefighters were then dispatched to the home. Because of a strong odor of gas, a hazmat crew with the fire department entered the home first. Inside, they also found the bodies of three children.

It took hours for crews to secure the house and make sure no gas was in the house. Just after 12:30 p.m., detectives entered the home. “This scene is a complete tragedy behind us,” said Sgt. Melissa Soliz with Phoenix Police Department. “Not only is this devastating to the first responders that had to respond and witness what’s inside, but this neighborhood is very close-knit including the extended loved ones and family members that are related to this home and this residence.”

Phoenix police said Wednesday it is being treated as a homicide. Soliz confirmed that the five dead inside had “obvious signs of trauma.” Arizona’s Family did speak with the family’s cleaning ladies who said they’ve known the family for 16 years and they have been cleaning the home for the past six.

Southwest Gas released a statement stating that no leaks were found on site after crews thoroughly inspected natural gas infrastructure at the home and surrounding area.

Southwest Gas responded to an incident near Augusta Ave in Phoenix earlier this morning. Our hearts are heavy with today’s news and we are grateful for the quick response of first responders. There is nothing more important to us than to keep our communities safe and our crews continue to work with first responders to ensure the area is safe and secure. Southwest Gas crews have thoroughly inspected all natural gas infrastructure from the meter on the property to the street and surrounding area for gas leaks. No leaks were found. All Southwest Gas infrastructure serving the community is operating without issue. We will continue to work with the Phoenix Fire and Police departments who have the lead on this incident to assist in the investigation.

