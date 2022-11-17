Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by car on Boulder Highway near Russell

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a crash involving a car and pedestrian that took place in the northbound lanes of Boulder Highway near Russell Road.

Police say the crash happened just after 6 p.m. Wednesday evening. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The crash is causing a closure of the northbound lanes which may delay travel times in the area.

No other details have been released at this time.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.