Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by car on Boulder Highway near Russell

By Cody Lee
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:49 PM PST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a crash involving a car and pedestrian that took place in the northbound lanes of Boulder Highway near Russell Road.

Police say the crash happened just after 6 p.m. Wednesday evening. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The crash is causing a closure of the northbound lanes which may delay travel times in the area.

No other details have been released at this time.

Check back for updates.

