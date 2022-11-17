New food hall set to open in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fremont Hotel and Casino announced that a new food hall will open at the property next month in downtown Las Vegas.

According to a news release, the food hall is scheduled to debut in mid-December, with a grand opening set for Jan. 12.

Fremont Hotel and Casino says that the 13,150-square-foot food hall will feature Steak ‘n Shake, Huey Magoo’s, Roli Roti, CRAFTkitchen, Tomo Noodles and Dunkin’ Donuts.

The new CRAFTkitchen location will mark the eatery’s second spot in the Las Vegas Valley.

“With so much to see and do, downtown Las Vegas visitors are looking for quick dining options, and the Fremont Food Hall will be perfectly positioned to meet this demand,” said Steve Thompson, Executive Vice President of Operations for Boyd Gaming’s Nevada region. “At Fremont Food Hall, you won’t have to choose between quality and convenience – with six compelling brands under one roof, downtown visitors will be able to enjoy a variety of delicious local, regional and national dining experiences without a long wait.”

