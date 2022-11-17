Lee Canyon to host job fair for seasonal, year-round positions

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Job seekers looking for a winter wonderland position can attend Lee Canyon’s annual Winter Job Fair on Saturday, Nov. 19 from noon to 4 p.m. inside the Bighorn Grill, located 6725 Lee Canyon Road.

There are a number of seasonal and year-round open positions available that also include benefits. Lee Canyon is hiring for: director of resort services, patrol manager and food and beverage leadership. Other seasonal jobs available include: food and beverage, mountain operations, ski and snowboard school, retail and more.

Lee Canyon says to come prepared to interview with your resume in hand. Applicants can apply anytime at https://bit.ly/36IRnSR

Jim Seely, Lee Canyon’s director of marketing said, “We are looking for people who are passionate about the outdoors and who value community. People who lack experience should not be deterred. We offer extensive job training and encourage our team to grow with Lee Canyon.”

The benefit package at Lee Canyon includes paid travel time to travel to the mountain, ski passes and ski passes for a family member, dependent, spouse, life partner or child. Also, the ski resort offers plenty of opportunity for growth through promotion and training, including certification to become a Professional Ski Instructors of America and an American Association of Snowboard Instructor (PSIA-AASI). Being certified could result in a pay scale bump.

Lee Canyon is open all year and is expanding their amenities with the opening this summer of a new downhill mountain bike park. “Lee Canyon is one of the largest employers in outdoor recreation space in Southern Nevada. As we grow, our team members will have even more opportunities,” said Seely.

During the 2022-2023 winter season, pending weather conditions, Lee Canyon is expected to open in early December.

Lee Canyon opened for skiing in 1963 and has 195 acres of terrain, 3 chair lifts on 24 trails, 250 acres of hiking, and a tubing hill that has a lift. The canyon gets about 160 inches of snowfall each year and also offers ski and snowboarding coaching, terrain parks, dining, retail and a variety of summer activities. It is about a one hour drive from downtown Las Vegas to Lee Canyon located in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.

For more information, visit www.leecanyonlv.com

