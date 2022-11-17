Las Vegas family killed in crash near Goldfield

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas family was killed in a crash as they tried to visit their family member in Reno.

Nevada State Police said the crash happened around 5:50 a.m. Nov. 12 on US 95 near Mile Marker 18, about one mile south of Goldfield, NV.

Police said a white-colored Ram pickup truck was traveling north on US 95 toward a silver-colored Ram driving south. Police said for “unknown reasons,” the driver of the white Ram crossed over the center line toward the silver truck, causing the silver truck to swerve before they both collided. After the crash, the white Ram caught fire.

Police said all the occupants of the white Ram were pronounced dead on scene. State Police identified the victims as Mariella Hardin, 53; Genelle Guillmo Ramerine, 38; and two female juveniles.

A verified GoFundMe campaign said that the family was traveling from Las Vegas to Reno to visit Hardin’s son, who was attending University of Nevada, Reno. Ramerine was identified as an aunt and the two juveniles were identified as the man’s younger sisters. The online campaign is raising money to cover the costs of the funerals for the deceased and to help with the tuition of the surviving son.

The five occupants in the silver truck were taken from the scene for medical treatment with “varying degrees” of injury, State Police said. The crash marks State Police, Northern Command’s 29th fatal crash for 2022, resulting in 38 deaths.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.