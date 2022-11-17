Forecast Outlook- 11/17/2022

We keep it cool and dry through the weekend with the north breeze picking back up again Friday and Saturday. Milder temperatures return for Thanksgiving next week.

Skies turn partly cloudy later tonight and for your Friday. The forecast high reaches 60° on Friday with afternoon wind gusts in the 20-30 mph range. We’ll keep the north breeze on Saturday with a forecast high of 58° in Las Vegas. Sunday will bring calmer wind with highs holding in the upper 50s.

As we head into next week, we’ll see some clouds pass through at times with temperatures on the rise. We’re back in the low 60s Monday and Tuesday before temperatures climb into the mid 60s Wednesday and Thursday for Thanksgiving.

