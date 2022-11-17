Clark County fire to conduct training exercises at Texas Station this weekend

Demolition of Texas Station in North Las Vegas is seen on Oct. 26, 2022.
Demolition of Texas Station in North Las Vegas is seen on Oct. 26, 2022.(Jason Westerhaus/FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:23 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Fire Department is advising that it will be conducting emergency response training exercises this weekend at the Texas Station.

According to a media alert, the training exercises will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20, at Texas Station, 2101 N. Texas Star Lane.

Officials advise that a large presence of emergency vehicles from various agencies will be on site from approximately 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

Station Casinos announced in July that both Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho would be demolished in North Las Vegas. The company said Fiesta Henderson would also be demolished. All three had been closed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Demolition began in September on the two North Las Vegas properties.

The training is not open to public access.

