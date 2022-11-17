Carr, Adams discuss locker room mentality amidst Raiders’ struggles

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and wide receiver Davante Adams discussed what has happened within the locker room since both players publicly questioned the daily effort of unnamed teammates.

After Sunday’s loss to the Colts, Carr said “I’m just pissed off about some of the things that a lot of us try to do just to practice. What we put our bodies through just to sleep at night. And for that to be the result of all that effort [expletive] me off. It pisses a lot of guys off. I wish everybody in that room felt the same way about this place and as a leader that pisses me off.”

On Wednesday after practice, Carr said things were dealt with internally and privately.

“Certain things that were said were said, addressed and handled like men,” Carr said. “I’m proud of the way we handled it, honestly. What you saw from me was frustration from some of the things that had to be addressed but we did.”

Adams said on Wednesday that it’s time for some more positivity.

“You don’t want stuff like this to take too big of a toll on you and you definitely don’t want to come in with a frown on your face every day and you kind of turn your brain off to any sort of happiness and finding some of the good in what we did because there’s a lot of good in it,” Adams said. “If you look at a lot of the games that we’re losing it comes down to the execution in the critical moments and if we could find a way to pull it off it would be a completely different feeling around the building.”

The Raiders will try to get their first win in a month on Sunday when they travel to Denver to take on the Broncos. The game can be seen in Southern Nevada on FOX5.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.