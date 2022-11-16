You can ride a Santa train in Boulder City this holiday season

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - You can take a visit to Santa’s rail yard as part of a Christmas-themed train this holiday season in Boulder City.

According to a news release, the Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway will again host the Boulder City Santa Express this year.

Organizers say attendees will take part in a 90-minute experience that includes a 40-minute train ride, 45 minutes at Santa’s rail yard and a short train ride back to the station.

The group says the Boulder City Santa Express will run every Friday and Saturday throughout the holiday season, starting on Nov. 25. They will also offer rides on Tuesday, Dec. 20 and Wednesday, Dec. 21.

According to the release, training boarding times are 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. However, on Fridays in December the train will only board at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Ticket purchase in advance is required as all seating is assigned, the group notes.

According to the release, all riders receive hot cocoa, cookies and photo opportunities with Santa.

Those in attendance are encouraged to dress for the weather, though Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway say pajamas and Christmas sweaters are a “traditional choice.”

The train departs from the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Boulder City, 601 Yucca Street.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: nevadasouthern.com

