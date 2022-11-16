Wall has finally been fixed after summer RTC bus crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Last month at the Wildwood apartment complex located on Tropicana and Mountain Vista, pieces of cinderblock wall were still all over the sidewalk. Now, the wall has finally been repaired.

The accident happened in July when a Regional Transportation Commission bus crashed into the cinderblock wall in the southwest part of the valley.

In October, almost four months later, the wall had yet to be repaired and all of the rubble and damaged belongings still remained in one tenant’s back patio.

A representative from Keolis, an independent contractor for the RTC told FOX5 in October that the insurance check was processed and would then be in the hands of the apartment complex to fix the wall.

The wall has now been repaired and the mess has been cleaned up by the apartments maintenance department. Resident Edward Algarin, who we heard from last month, wants to know who is responsible for reimbursing him for all his items that were damaged during the bus crash.

“We have been having a problem with washing our clothes,” said Algarin. The washer is not working. You can see on this part damage to the washer.”

Algarin said there is about $12,000 to $15,000 worth of items that still need to be replaced.

Keolis said they will be reaching out to Algarin to help point him in the right direction and to get things resolved.

