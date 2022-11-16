Statue unveiled to honor former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A statue with the likeness of former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman is now in place in downtown.

The statue, which was unveiled on Tuesday, shows the former mayor holding a martini glass.

“I’m going to come by here every day at five o’clock with a bottle of Bombay Sapphire, fill up the little glass, and I’m going to toast to the great people of Las Vegas with it,” said Oscar Goodman.

The former mayor seemed a little surprised at the honor.

“The truth about it is, this usually happens to dead people. I’m very lucky because I’m a recipient of this wonderful gift while I’m alive and healthy and able to enjoy it,” said Goodman.

The former mayor served the city of Las Vegas between 1999 and 2011; holding the position for the maximum three terms. He is known for his efforts to revitalize and redevelop downtown Las Vegas.

Oscar Goodman was succeeded by his wife and current Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman.

“I have spent 60 years married to a man my parents said I should not marry,” said current Mayor Goodman.

The mayor said her husband is filled with great humor and called him a “brilliant, brilliant man.”

“I’m the luckiest woman in the whole world, the luckiest human being, to have shared a life with this great man and our family,” said Mayor Goodman.

The former mayor said too much attention was being given to just one person and pointed out city staff in attendance, calling them terrific people. He said city employees could have made a lot more money in the private sector because they’re so talented.

“But they choose to work for the city because they love this place. And that’s the thing that kept me going,” said Goodman.

The statue is located at the Fifth Street School at 401 South Fourth Street.

