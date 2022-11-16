Pit stop at 7-Eleven turns man into instant millionaire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida man turned a stop at 7-Eleven into a $1 million winning scratch-off ticket.

According to the Florida Lottery, 41-year-old Jeffrey Voltaire purchased his winning lottery ticket from a 7-Eleven convenience store in Port St. Lucie.

Voltaire claimed his $1 million prize from playing the 500X The Cash scratch-off game at the Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee on Wednesday.

Lottery officials said Voltaire chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The retailer who sold the winning scratch-off ticket will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

According to the Florida Lottery, The Cash scratch-off game costs $50 and features a top prize of $25 million — the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game and the best odds to become an instant millionaire.

A pit stop at 7-Eleven landed Jeffrey Voltaire of #PortStLucie a $1 million win! https://t.co/iSRFou6wlU pic.twitter.com/ZSOYxvBqxU — Florida Lottery (@floridalottery) November 16, 2022

