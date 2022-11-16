NDOC looking for walkaway from Las Vegas transitional housing

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Corrections is looking for a walkaway from a Las Vegas transitional housing facility.

Roberto Munoz, 51, didn’t return to Casa Grande Transitional Housing Tuesday afternoon after he had an appointment at the DMV, NDOC said. Munoz was discovered missing during a 1 p.m. emergency count Tuesday.

Munoz was last seen at a bus stop on Russell Road and Las Vegas Boulevard. He is 5′7″, weighs 220 lbs and has brown eyes and black hair. Munoz has a 1-inch scar above both eyes and multiple tattoos, including:

“Teagan” on his neck

Jesus, prayer hands, a cross and a rosary on his left forearm

“Amber” with hearts on his right forearm

“Juanita” on his chest

“Tammy” on his right foot

NDOC said a retake warrant has been issued and search teams are in effect.

Munoz arrived at NDOC on Jan. 28, 2022 from Washoe County. Munoz is serving a sentence of 57 months to 12 years for three counts of grand larceny and possession of a stolen vehicle.

