Las Vegas pig farm finally ‘pigging-out’ after empty pandemic troughs

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Strip is known for some of its finest restaurants and thousands of pigs rely on those scraps from these restaurants daily.

In 2020, during the height of the pandemic, Las Vegas Livestock was struggling to feed their pigs as the pandemic shutdown limiting food coming into the farm. But now, the farm said things are finally looking up for their hungry pigs.

About 90% of the pigs’ diet comes from casino food scraps but when the pandemic shut down major strip hotels, thousands of pigs went hungry.

Now, Las Vegas livestock farm manager said they will be able to keep the pigs tummies full. “This month, on Friday, we will actually reach the number of pigs that we had pre pandemic,” said farm manager Sarah Stallard.

That pre pandemic number farm manager Sarah Stallard is talking about is 5,000 pigs. “We worked with a lot more warehouses,” said Stallard. “During the pandemic that was very helpful because they were trying to get rid of food that they had planned to ship out during that 2020 time so that helped us get through that.”

Stallard said they are still working with those warehouses. “If they have supply chain disruptions where they are not able to get those supplies out and have to recycle it where it is not safe for human consumption per say but pigs are more hearty,” said Stallard.

The farm is also back to getting its daily casino scraps from hotels like the Cosmopolitan, Mandalay Bay and Venetian. “As concerts came back and things like that, we saw a lot more food coming in and so it is a much higher influx more regularly,” said Stallard.

Stallard said they pick up scraps from grocery stores and warehouses like Costco weekly and get shipments once a month from larger warehouses which are expecting an influx in holiday scraps over the next couple of weeks.

“We get a lot of pies,” said Stallard. “Maybe turkeys coming in.”

Las Vegas Livestock is selling hams at their farm for the holiday season. They say they are seeing a slight increase in people purchasing hams due to the turkey shortage. www.lasvegaslivestock.com

