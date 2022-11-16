Las Vegas man sentenced in death of 14-year-old son

Wendell Melton in court for sentencing on Nov. 16, 2022.
Wendell Melton in court for sentencing on Nov. 16, 2022.(FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:39 AM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man was sentenced in court Wednesday for the death of his 14-year-old son.

Wendell Melton was sentenced 28 years to life for the murder of Giovanni Melton in 2017. Wendell Melton pleaded guilty to the charges in May.

Giovanni Melton
Giovanni Melton(FOX5)

According to an arrest report, Wendell claimed Giovanni attacked him and the shooting was accidental. Wendell was accused of killing his son over his sexuality.

In May, Giovanni’s mother Veronica Melton said for her, justice in the case would be Wendell spending life in prison.

