Las Vegas bar hosting ‘Charlie Brown’-themed Thanksgiving event

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A popular Las Vegas bar is helping people get into the Thanksgiving spirit by hosting a “Charlie Brown”-themed event.

According to a news release, Golden Tiki’s festive Thanksgiving event will feature all of the treats from the iconic holiday special, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” paired with fall-inspired creations.

Golden Tiki says the event will be held from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Served on a ceremonial ping pong table, Golden Tiki says items from the “Charlie Brown” special will be featured, including jelly beans, popcorn, pretzels and gourmet buttered toast.

The bar will also debut its new season cocktail creations:

Pumpkin Mai Tai - Hawaiian rum, Dominican rum, orange curacao, pumpkin orgeat, lime & winter spices



Pumpkin Batida - Amburana Cachaca, Prata Cachaca, pumpkin orgeat, pineapple, coconut cream & pumpkin spice



Hibiscus & Coconut Chai Tea Latte - hibiscus coconut rum, Lemba Spiced Rum, and pumpkin chai tea



CB Cooler: Jack Rye, Jack Apple, Dress The Drink Velvet Falernum, Cinnamon Raisin Syrup, cranberry, lemon, and pineapple.



Holiday Bird in Chinatown: duck fat infused cognac, plum hoisin vermouth , and blood orange bitter

Guests are encouraged to dress up as their favorite “Charlie Brown” character.

Reservations are strongly recommended. However, walk-ins will also be welcome per availability: thegoldentiki.com/reservations.

The event is open only to those 21 and over.

