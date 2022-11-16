Frontier Airlines launches pass that offers unlimited flights

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Frontier Airlines has announced that it has launched a pass that offers travelers unlimited flights.

According to a news release, as part of the “GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Pass,” travelers will have access to unlimited flights between Frontier’s U.S. destinations, including Puerto Rico, for one annual price.

The airline says the pass is on sale now for travel starting May 2, 2023.

According to Frontier, the pass is valid for a 12-month period.

“The GoWild! Pass is a terrific opportunity for people with flexible schedules who can hop on a flight on short notice and take advantage of the huge number of airplane seats that go empty each year,” said Barry Biffle, president and CEO, Frontier Airlines. “We invite our passholders to explore new cities, visit friends and family, and fly from snow to sun and back as often as they like with the freedom and flexibility of the GoWild!™ All-You-Can-Fly Pass.”

Frontier says that on Wednesday and Thursday of this week, a limited number of passes will be available at an introductory price of $599 per person on a first-come, first-served basis.

Flights booked with the pass do not include any add-on products like bags or seating upgrades, the airline notes.

For full terms and conditions (including blackout periods) on the “GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Pass,” visit: For full terms and conditions (including blackout periods)

