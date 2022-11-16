Forecast Outlook- 11/16/2022

We’re locked in a dry pattern with temperatures staying below average for mid-November. The north breeze continues through Wednesday evening with a Wind Advisory in effect for parts of Southern Nevada through 6pm.

Wednesday will bring plenty of sunshine with high temperatures holding around 60° in Las Vegas. The north breeze continues with gusts in the 20-30 mph range around the Las Vegas Valley. The strongest wind will be focused around the Colorado River Valley from Lake Mead down to Laughlin. Wind gusts 40-50 mph are in the forecast south and east of Las Vegas where a Wind Advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The wind is looking calmer for the rest of the week with high temperatures hovering in the upper 50s and low 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny for your weekend with no rain in sight for the next 7 days.

