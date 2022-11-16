Flogging Molly to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Las Vegas show

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Irish American punk band Flogging Molly will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a show in Las Vegas next year.

According to a news release, Flogging Molly will take the stage at The Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan on Thursday, March 16, 2023. The group will be joined by Anti-Flag and Skinny Lister for the performance.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Thursday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m., according to the Cosmopolitan. Tickets are available online at www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com or through Ticketmaster at 800.745.3000.

