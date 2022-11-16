Flogging Molly to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Las Vegas show

Flogging Molly 2021
Flogging Molly 2021(Katie Hovland via The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:44 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Irish American punk band Flogging Molly will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a show in Las Vegas next year.

According to a news release, Flogging Molly will take the stage at The Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan on Thursday, March 16, 2023. The group will be joined by Anti-Flag and Skinny Lister for the performance.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Thursday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m., according to the Cosmopolitan. Tickets are available online at www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com or through Ticketmaster at 800.745.3000.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Golden Tiki in Las Vegas hosting ‘Charlie Brown’-themed Thanksgiving event
Las Vegas bar hosting ‘Charlie Brown’-themed Thanksgiving event
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Look out, Costco. Sam’s Club drops its hot dog combo to $1.38
The MultiCare Group of Company
Find the best health insurance for you
Penta Building Group
Caring for the community