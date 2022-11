LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Donny Osmond has canceled two Las Vegas performances due to an illness.

According to a post shared on social media, Osmond’s shows on Nov. 16 and 17 at Harrah’s Las Vegas are canceled due to the performer experiencing “flu like symptoms.”

The post advised that refunds are available at the point of purchase.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.