Clark County helps house over 2,022 homeless people in 2022

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -More than 2,022 people were given a home in 2022 as part of Clark County’s “Operation: Home” program, but a decision for 2023 looms amid efforts to house people for the holidays, a county official said.

According to Clark County officials, 2,057 people were given a home in 2022.

“We’re seeing more seniors and more families that are becoming homeless every day, because of rents increasing. Folks that are seniors that are on fixed income are being priced out of homes that they’ve been in for many, many, many years, sometimes decades. We have families, especially large families that are priced out of their homes, and are going to our homeless service providers because they don’t have a place to stay anymore,” said Michele Fuller-Hallauer, Social Service Manager of Clark County.

Operation: Home offered incentives for landlords, such as $500 for tenant or family that was housed, a security deposit, and rent subsidy for those who could not afford rent.

More than 300 landlords participated in the program in 2022, officials said. FOX5 was there at a Landlord Appreciation Event in Downtown Las Vegas, thanking landlords for their assistance in helping Nevadans in need.

Could Clark County pursue a similar goal in 2023? Michele Fuller-Hallauer said community partners will meet in December to determine a goal, but 3,900 people are currently waiting for housing in a queue.

For aid, go to Help Hope Home: Click here

