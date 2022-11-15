World-famous downtown Las Vegas wedding chapel gets new owner

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Known for several high-profile celebrity weddings, the Little White Wedding Chapel in downtown Las Vegas has been sold.

According to a news release, original owner Charolette Richards has sold the chapel to Vegas Weddings, as she will retire after more than 60 years at the wedding venue.

According to the company, terms of the sale are confidential. However, “the multi-million-dollar purchase” includes the chapel property, its assets and 1-acre of land on Las Vegas Boulevard.

In 2019, the property was on the market for $12 million, FOX5 reported previously.

New owner Vegas Weddings noted in the release that it will honor all current weddings reservations and retain its employees, staff and officiants. Richards will also remain with the chapel as an “honorary minister,” as her retirement schedule allows, the release says.

“This chapel and the couples married here have been my life’s work and dream for more than 60 years. I am comforted knowing that it’s going in such amazing hands of Cliff and Melody [Williams, President at Vegas Weddings] and the team at Vegas Weddings. I’ve seen how they honored the standards set by Little White Wedding Chapel and have no doubts that they will continue to do so for years to come,” said Richards. “And they’re not getting rid of me yet! Marrying couples and sharing my Love Recipe of a happy life together is in my bones and I’m planning to keep that going as Honorary Minister.”

The new owners shared that they will continue to honor Richards by introducing “Charolette’s Way,” the street name for the famous “Tunnel of Love.”

The release notes that the Little White Wedding Chanel is among the busiest in the city, as it often marries upwards of 100 couples in a day, from all over the world.

The property has long been known for the celebrities that stop in to tie the knot, most recently being Jenifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

For more information on Little White Wedding Chapel, visit alittlewhitechapel.com

