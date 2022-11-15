Ticketmaster: Las Vegas presale for Taylor Swift concert tickets pushed due to high demand

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas presale for the highly anticipated Taylor Swift concert tour was pushed due to ongoing queue issues and “unprecedented” demand, according to Ticketmaster.

Anxious Swifties waited in the virtual line Tuesday morning for tickets, only to be met with a paused queue. Ticketmaster was trending on Twitter as fans waited to buy tickets.

Just after 10 a.m., when Las Vegas tickets were supposed to start selling for those who received a presale code, Ticketmaster said they were pushing back the sales time. West Coast sales for Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Santa Clara and Seattle originally scheduled for 10 a.m. PT were pushed to 3 p.m. PT, with queues opening 30 minutes prior.

Ticketmaster said “millions” logged on Tuesday to buy tickets and that the Taylor Swift Eras Tour has has “unprecedented demand.”

The Capital One presale, which was originally set for 2 p.m. Tuesday, was pushed to 2 p.m. Wednesday, local venue time.

Ticketmaster said “hundreds of thousands” of tickets have already been sold for the tour.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.