Suspect arrested in connection with deadly stabbing over property dispute, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly stabbing in early October.

Guillermo Carrillo, 41, was arrested Nov. 12 in connection with the Oct. 2 stabbing. Carrillo faces a murder charge.

According to police, the incident happened around 10:16 p.m. Oct. 2 in the 1800 block of Pacific Street, near Eastern and St. Louis avenues. Responding officers found a victim suffering from a stab wound in the area.

The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 44-year-old Eric Enriquez. Enriquez died from a stab wound to the chest and his death was ruled a homicide.

LVMPD said the victim was at a home in the area when the suspect confronted him about a property dispute. Police said they got into an altercation and the victim was stabbed. The suspect fled the area, police said.

Carrillo was expected to be in court Monday morning but refused to be transported, according to court records. He was denied bail and is expected to be in court again Tuesday.

