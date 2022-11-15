Nevada ALS Association truck stolen before Sunday run

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Right before its annual ALS charity walk this weekend, items for the event and some of patient’s sentimental values were stolen from a truck.

“The truck is gone,” said Executive director for the ALS association Nevada chapter Dawn Newburg. “It is missing. It is not here.”

Newburg described the phone conversation between she and her colleague early Sunday morning when he called to let her know the truck that held everything for the annual walk to defeat ALS, was missing.

“I thought at first, this is a bad early morning joke he is just kidding,” said Newburg. “On our truck was all of our sponsor signs, all of our lanyards for all of our walkers.”

Newberg said some items can be replaced while other items that were in the truck were irreplaceable.”

“We have glass boxes and people donate shoes from our patients that are currently still our patients or maybe have passed,” said Newburg. “They write a story about what they were able to do prior to ALS and so we had all of those in the truck.”

Newburg said they persevered and carried on with the walk on Sunday.

“Started writing things down that we absolutely needed to have that were now missing and immediately ran to the store and started getting things and putting together our walk,” said Newburg.

The stolen truck is a 2005 Ford F-350 with a white camper shell and veterans’ plates. The licenses plates number is 9301R.

Newburg wants the truck returned. “Just please drop everything off in a parking lot,” said Newburg. “No questions asked. We will take it. Just go do what you are doing for whatever reason but if we could have some of those items back, that would be what we would hope.”

Newberg said between $15,000 and $20,000 worth of items were stolen from the truck and this has had an impact on the foundation’s bottom line.

“There is a disruption, and it is really unfair to the people we are here for,” said Newburg.

If you recognize the truck or have any information on the stolen truck call Metro police.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.