Las Vegas Starbucks workers to unionize

By Elaine Emerson
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:22 PM PST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Starbucks workers at a Las Vegas location have filed a petition to unionize.

Workers at the Rainbow and Oakey location have filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to unionize with Starbucks Workers United.

The organizing committee sent a letter to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz alerting the company to their unionization efforts.

“We have decided to unionize due to the fact we have not been treated as partners but, instead, employees with no respect or true voice in the workplace,” the letter reads. “We also feel that we have voiced our concerns time and time again, and still no changes have been made to create a safe work environment for our partners. Instead, we have been silenced in the process.”

The Starbucks store would be the first in Nevada to unionize.

Starbucks has not immediately responded to a request for comment.

