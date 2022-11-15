Goodwill to open new store near Las Vegas Strip on Friday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Goodwill of Southern Nevada on Friday will open a new store near the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, the new location will mark Goodwill’s 17th area retail store in the Las Vegas Valley.

Located at 7680 S. Las Vegas Boulevard, Goodwill says the location will employ 40 team members. The store will accept donations of clothing, housewares, electronics and other gently used items.

According to the organization, doors will open at 9 a.m. Friday. Goodwill says the first 100 customers will receive a complimentary $5 Goodwill gift card and Las Vegas-themed reusable bag.

“Establishing our seventeenth Goodwill retail store and donation center on one of America’s most iconic thorough fares represents an important milestone for our social enterprise,” said Goodwill of Southern Nevada President and CEO Rick Neal. “The Goodwill Las Vegas Blvd. Store will stand as a testament to the hard work of our organization’s 800-plus dedicated team members, each of whom plays a vital role in sustaining our stores, operations, mission programs, and service to our community.

Goodwill says the Las Vegas Blvd. Store will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

For more information, visit: GoodwillVegas.org.

