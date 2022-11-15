Golden Knights sell glow-in-the-dark Reverse Retro jerseys

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Vegas Golden Knights put their Reverse Retro jerseys on sale Thursday morning and die-hard fans turned out in droves.

“They were lining up when I got to City National Arena,” said VGK broadcaster Gary Lawless.

The lineup stretched from one end of City National Arena to the other before the Arsenal opened its doors.

As for fans, they came from all over. Sean Clark drove to Las Vegas Tuesday morning from San Diego to get his jersey.

“I’ve been a big fan since day one.”

William Binotti and his wife Terry drove in from Pahrump. Already dressed in VGK gear, the Binottis were thrilled to buy the new glow in the dark jersey.

”Phenomenal, these are state-of-the-art jerseys,” said Binotti.

City National Arena made sure it was a party atmosphere for the fans who turned out. They brought in one of their DJ’s and members of the VGK Cast to entertain the fans.

The jerseys sell for about $190 dollars.

The Golden Knights will use the Reverse Retro jerseys eight times this season. The first time will be Nov. 26 at T-Mobile Arena against the Vancouver Canucks.

