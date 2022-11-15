Chair resigns from Nevada Gaming Control Board

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Gaming Control Board Chair and Executive Director has resigned, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday.

J. Brin Gibson was appointed to the board in November 2020 and will leave at the end of the month to pursue a “new professional opportunity,” Sisolak’s office said. Gibson informed the governor of his intent to leave earlier this year.

“I am humbled and honored to have served as chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board at this critical moment for Nevada. I am proud of the work we have accomplished, and I know there is so much more ahead for my colleagues,” Gibson said. “I want to thank Governor Sisolak for giving me this opportunity, and for his leadership and support over the years.”

“I am grateful to Brin’s steady leadership at the Gaming Control Board over the last two years, and his continued counsel and friendship to me. We wish him and his family nothing but the best for Brin’s next chapter,” said Gov. Sisolak.

Gibson formerly served as Gov. Sisolak’s general counsel from January 2019 until January 2020 and assisted the Governor’s Office during two special legislative sessions this summer.

Board member Brittnie Watkins will take over as the chair and executive director. Watkins was appointed to the board in April 2021.

