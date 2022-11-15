Adam Laxalt concedes to Cortez Masto in US Senate race

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Adam Laxalt on Tuesday conceded to Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in the United States Senate race, several days after the race was called for her.

In a statement on Tuesday, Laxalt said that while the 2022 election cycle “didn’t go as we hoped,” he said he was “proud of the race we ran.”

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. (2 Tim 4:7) pic.twitter.com/5lUGKKTcRK — Adam Paul Laxalt (@AdamLaxalt) November 15, 2022

Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won election to a second term representing Nevada on Saturday.

Laxalt said in his statement that, “moving forward, we need to better adjust to our new election laws or we need to work to fix them.” He added, “But I am confident that any challenge of this election would not alter the ultimate outcome.”

