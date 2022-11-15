Adam Laxalt concedes to Cortez Masto in US Senate race

FILE - This combination of photos shows Nevada Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt speaking...
FILE - This combination of photos shows Nevada Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt speaking on Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas, left, and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., speaking on April 26, 2022, in Washington, right. Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto faces Republican challenger Adam Laxalt in a race the national GOP considers one of its best opportunities to turn a blue Senate seat red. (AP Photo/John Locher, left, Jacquelyn Martin)(John Locher | AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:26 AM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Adam Laxalt on Tuesday conceded to Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in the United States Senate race, several days after the race was called for her.

In a statement on Tuesday, Laxalt said that while the 2022 election cycle “didn’t go as we hoped,” he said he was “proud of the race we ran.”

Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won election to a second term representing Nevada on Saturday.

Laxalt said in his statement that, “moving forward, we need to better adjust to our new election laws or we need to work to fix them.” He added, “But I am confident that any challenge of this election would not alter the ultimate outcome.”

