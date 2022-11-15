1 dead after shooting in central Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is dead after an argument led to a shooting in the central Las Vegas Valley.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, officers were called to the 1700 block of Karen Avenue, near Maryland Parkway, around 11:58 p.m. Nov. 14 to reports of a person shot in the area. Arriving officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where he later died. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim once next of kin is notified.

Police said the victim was in a nearby apartment with the suspect when they got into an argument. The suspect got out a gun and shot the victim, police said, before the suspect fled the area.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

